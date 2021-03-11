Celebrate the different stages of ageing with Nivea

On trend skincare ingredients come and go but when it comes to those tried-and-tested, nutrients already present in our skin constantly top the list. Q10 and Creatine have gone under the radar for many years, but Nivea is bringing them to the forefront with Nivea Q10 Power – our most powerful anti-ageing range yet. With cell-active Q10 and 10x more Creatine vs. previous Q10 formulas, it’s clinically proven to reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

In additional to the classic Nivea Q10 Power range, the Nivea Q10 Power 60+ range is perfect for women wanting to celebrate every stage of ageing. The new formula, specially designed for the needs of skin over the age of 60, replenishes nutrients already in our skin whilst providing deep nourishment for mature skin, maintaining its beauty rather than trying to turn back the years.

What is coenzyme Q10?

It is a coenzyme naturally found in skin that fuels the production of energy in our cells, helping the skin repair itself and regenerate new cells.

What is Creatine?

It is an amino acid naturally found in skin that boosts the production of new collagen fibres, firming and increasing control of sagging tissue.

Why Q10 & Creatine are the skincare heroes you need in your regime:

From the age of 25, collagen, the most abundant protein that contributes to skin’s firmness decreases year on year. Production of Coenzyme Q10, which fuels the production of energy to help the skin repair itself and boosts the production of new collagen fibres also slows down. As a result, skin loses elasticity and becomes much thinner – cue fine lines and wrinkles.

Why Argan Oil is best for mature skin:

The precious oil from Argan nuts is packed with compounds that are beneficial to skin. These include potent antioxidant polyphenols, and a high amount of vitamin E. What’s more, the essential fatty acids in the Argan Oil have a beneficial effect on the integrity of the epidermis, the upper skin layer, preventing skin dryness from within.

The Nivea Q10 Power and Q10 Power 60+ Line Up:

Nivea Q10 Power Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Day Cream RRSP: €13.49 for 50ml

Nivea Q10 Power Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Day Cream replenishes your skin’s own nutrient reservoir with cell-active Q10 and 10x more Creatine vs. previous formulas.

Its comprehensive UVA/UVB protection with SPF 15 guards’ skin from the damaging effects of sunlight, which cause premature skin ageing. Also available with SPF 30.

Nivea Q10 Power Anti-wrinkle + Firming Night Cream RRSP €13.49 for 50ml

Nivea Q10 Power Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Night Cream helps to regenerate skin while you sleep by replenishing the skin’s own nutrient reservoir with highly concentrated Creatine and Q10. At the same time, it provides skin with intensive moisture.

Nivea Q10 Power Eye Cream RRSP €13.49 for 15ml

Nivea Q10 Power Eye Cream reduces the appearance of wrinkles, firms the skin around the eyes and visibly alleviates dark circles. The cream helps to slow down the formation of new wrinkles for noticeably smoother and brighter skin around the eyes.

Nivea Q10 Power Anti-Wrinkle + firming 10 Minute Sheet Mask RRSP: €4.99

A perfect treat for smooth and firm skin – Q10, a powerful antioxidant and natural anti-ageing defence is combined with Creatine, stimulating skin cells’ collagen production. The Nivea Q10 Power mask protects the skin from premature ageing. T-minus 10 minutes to soft and young skin.

The sheet mask has 3 instant effects:

Reduces the appearance of winkles

Firms skin

Moisturises skin

Nivea Q10 Power 60+ Day Cream RRSP €16.99

Nivea Q10 Power 60+ Day Cream helps to replenish levels of Q10 in the skin, protecting skin from dryness and reducing the visible signs of skin ageing. The replenishing, yet non-greasy formula deeply nourishes mature skin for 24 hours, whilst SPF 15 helps to protect skin again further sun-induced skin ageing.

Nivea Q10 Power 60+ Night Cream RRSP €16.99

Nivea Q10 Power 60+ Night Cream with 100% organic Argan Oil helps to visibly reduce the appearance of wrinkles in 4 weeks leaving skin feeling firmer. Suitable for dry or very dry skin, this rich, replenishing night cream intensively nourishes mature skin for 24 hours.