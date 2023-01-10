Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder expecting their second child

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are about to become parents again!

The Hollywood actors have announced that they are expecting their second child together. The couple are already parents to a five-year-old girl named Bodhi.

Taking to Instagram last night, Nikki – who is best known for her role as Rosalie in the Twilight films – shared the joyful news with a sweet image of herself cuddling Bodhi, with her growing baby bump peeking out.

“2023 celebrating life”, the 34-year-old gushed in her caption. “Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift,” she added.

Nikki then went on to thank her 3.9M followers for respecting her and her family’s privacy at all times. “As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world,” she explained.

“Thank you so much for honoring that, and for sending positivity and kindness and LOVE. Some things are too good not to share :)”, the expectant mum teased, hinting at her bump.

At the end of her message, Nikki hilariously gave photo “and baby” credits to her husband Ian.

Meanwhile, on his Instagram page, Ian announced the couple’s news with the same image and his own caption.

“All I’ve ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family. Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!!”, he exclaimed.

The actor, who is known for his role as Damon Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries, then went on to praise his wife. “Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!!”, the 44-year-old gushed.

“When I was taking this photo, I could not believe what I was seeing through that viewfinder. There’s nothing more beautiful…”, he added.

Since sharing their pregnancy news, Nikki and Ian have received an influx of congratulations from many famous faces.

“Nikki!!!!! This is the best news!!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!”, commented Brittany Lutz, the wife of Nikki’s Twilight co-star Kellan Lutz.

“Such wonderful news! Congrats beautiful mama”, added Emilie de Ravin, who starred alongside Ian in Lost.

Nikki and Ian first began to date in the summer of 2014, and moved in together just three weeks into their relationship. In April 2015, the couple wed in a beautiful ceremony in California. Two years later, in July 2017, the pair welcomed daughter Bodhi into the world.

Congratulations to Nikki and Ian!