Night in: The brilliant films and TV shows coming to Netflix in May

Is there anything better than curling up on the sofa for a family movie night?

Grab some popcorn, a few blankets and have a scroll through Netflix where you will find some amazing new additions.

There are some amazing new shows and movies coming to the streaming service in May, so you'll have plenty to watch during those nights in.

Here are some of the best films and TV shows being added to Netflix:

Movies:

There's something for everyone this month with tonnes of new movies joining the streaming service, from The Angry Birds Movie to The Social Network.

You can also look forward to watching Pan, Bad Neighbours 2, The Intern and Reign Over Me.

TV shows:

Love Island fans will be thrilled to hear that seasons one and two of the popular reality show will be added to Netflix from May 1.

Sam Faiers' popular fly on the wall series The Mummy Diaries will also be available from May 1, a show you simply cannot afford to miss.

The documentary everyone will be talking about: 27: Gone Too Soon

From Amy Winehouse to Kurt Cobain, the '27 Club' is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the public's interest.

The documentary will investigate the lives of those stars who died at 27 with the hope to find answers.