Nicole Scherzinger announces engagement to Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger is officially a fiancée!

The Pussycat Dolls singer has announced that she is now engaged to her boyfriend Thom Evans.

Nicole chose to take to social media last night to share her wonderful news.

The 44-year-old posted two heartwarming snaps of the moment Thom proposed to her on Makaha Beach, while on holiday in her native Hawaii.

Credit: Nicole Scherzinger Instagram

The first image showcases Nicole’s candid reaction as the former rugby player got down on one knee, while the second photo shows the couple beaming at each other with the new ring on Nicole’s finger.

“I said yes,” the Don’t Cha hitmaker simply penned in her caption, alongside an emoji of an engagement ring.

Thom also posted the same photos to his own Instagram account, with the 35-year-old writing in his caption: “My Ever After”.

Many famous faces have since taken to the couple’s comments section to express their delight and well-wishes.

Credit: Nicole Scherzinger Instagram

“Congrats Nicole!” replied Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson.

“YESSSSSS!!!!!!!! IM SCREAMING!!!!!!!!” exclaimed former Modern Family star Sarah Hyland.

“Congratulations beautiful!!!!!!!!!!!!! Next level excited for you both!!!!” wrote singer JoJo.

“Awwww congratulations my darling!! So so happy for you both!!!!!” added former X Factor winner Alexandra Burke.

Credit: Nicole Scherzinger Instagram

Nicole and Thom first met in 2019, during filming for The X Factor: Celebrity series. Thom appeared with two fellow rugby players, as part of the group Try Star.

The pair hit it off and later began to date. However, it wasn’t until January 2020 that they confirmed their relationship to the world.

Nicole and Thom made their romance ‘red carpet official’ at the time by attending an after-party for the Golden Globes together.

Congratulations to the happy couple!