Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban ‘split’ after 19 years of marriage

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have called time on their marriage.

It has been reported that Big Little Lies actress Nicole and country singer Keith have separated, 19 years after they tied the knot. They also share two daughters together – 17-year-old Sunday Rose and 14-year-old Faith Margaret.

The news of the pair’s split was first published by TMZ, before People later confirmed the speculation. It is believed that Nicole and Keith have been living apart for several months.

A source told People: "Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another. She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage."

Nicole and Keith first crossed paths at the G'Day LA gala ball in January 2005. However, it wasn’t until four months later that they got back in contact. After a year of dating, the pair announced their engaged in May 2006.

The couple later got married one month later, in June 2006. Prior to tying the knot with Keith, Nicole was married to Mission: Impossible actor Tom Cruise for 11 years, from 1990 to 2001.

On June 25 of this year, to celebrate almost 20 years of marriage, Nicole took to Instagram and shared a black-and-white photo of herself embracing Keith.

"Happy Anniversary Baby @KeithUrban," the 58-year-old penned at the time.

In May, Nicole spoke to People on the Nine Perfect Strangers premiere red carpet and was asked for her dating top tips.

“I haven't done a lot of dating, but hold your power,” Nicole detailed.

“Don't give up your power. There you go. Do you like that? Yeah. Know who you are and hold onto your power. Don't give it up,” she explained further.

Nicole and Keith have yet to release an official statement about their marriage.