Nicolas Cage announces gender & name of baby he’s expecting with wife Riko

American actor Nicolas Cage has announced the exciting news that he and his wife Riko Shibata are expecting a baby girl.

When speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Nicolas said that he had “big news to announce to everybody” after talking about his favourite song by The Beatles, Across the Universe.

“I’m going to have a little girl”, the 58-year-old revealed before the audience erupted with clapping and cheering. The show’s host Kelly Clarkson excitedly responded, “I knew you were having a baby, I didn’t know it was a girl!”

The Lord of War actor then went on to reveal what he and his wife are planning on naming the baby girl. “Because of Across the Universe, her name is going to be Lennon”.

Cage explained her full name will be “Lennon Auggie, Auggie after my father, and I’ll call her Lennie for short”. Such a sweet meaning for the name!

“I love that, that’s so exciting”, Kelly said in response to the unique name. “You’re gonna be a girl dad”, she continued.

Nicolas said that having a baby girl is, “Gonna be the biggest adventure of my life”.

This will be Nicolas’ first daughter and first child with wife Riko Shibata. Their daughter is due in September.

Cage and 28-year-old Shibata met through a mutual friend in Japan and tied the knot in February 2021, a year after they got engaged in 2020.

Cage already has two sons from previous relationships. He shares 31-year-old Weston Coppola with Christina Fulton. His other son Kal-El Coppola is the 16-year-old he shares with ex-wife Alice Kim.