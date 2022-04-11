Nicola Peltz shares stunning snaps from her and Brooklyn’s wedding

Feature Photo Credit: @voguemagazine via Instagram

The wedding of the year took place this past weekend, as American actress Nicola Peltz tied the knot with her British beau Brooklyn Beckham, son to one of the most famous couples in British history — David and Victoria Beckham.

The lavish affair took place in the Peltz family’s gorgeous Palm Beach estate, in Florida on Saturday, April 9. The wedding featured a star-studded guest list including the likes of Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, Rashida Jones, Kiernan Shipka, Mel C and Mel B.

Taking to Instagram in the early hours of Monday morning (our time), Nicola shared a series of enchanting wedding snaps, courtesy of Vogue, who were given exclusive access on the day.

In these stunning snaps we get a real glimpse of Nicola’s beautiful Valentino couture gown, which features a magnificent train and a matching veil, adorned with a dainty lace trim. Nicola paired her square-necked, form-fitting dress with some Bridgerton-esk lace gloves.

Meanwhile, proud dad and former footballer David Beckham shared a lovely snap of himself and his three sons looking as dashing as ever on the big day.

“My beautiful boys & a very proud dad..” he sweetly wrote in his Instagram caption, adding, “Congratulations Bust on a lifetime of happiness, we will always be by your side @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham we love you @victoriabeckham.”

Sharing another gorgeous snap of the bride and groom, Spice Girls star Victoria wrote, “Congratulations Mr and Mrs Beckham X Welcome to the family.”

Nicola also penned a loving message to her father, Nelson Peltz, alongside a charming photo of them both. “Thank you for the most beautiful weekend of my life. You’re the wind beneath my wings,” Nicola sweetly wrote.

As reported by Vogue, Nicola and her father walked down the aisle to the tune of Songbird, which was played by a string orchestra. During the reception, both of Brooklyn’s best men, brothers Romeo and Cruz, are said to have given speeches, along with father-of-the-groom David.

Huge congratulations to the happy couple — what an exciting new chapter for them both!