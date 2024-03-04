Nicola Peltz pens heartwarming tribute to husband Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz has shared her adoration for her husband Brooklyn Beckham online.

The couple tied the knot in April 2022 surrounded by their nearest and dearest in Palm Beach, Florida.

Nicola has now penned a heartwarming message for her other-half to celebrate a very special occasion- his 25th birthday!

Taking to Instagram, Nicola wrote a touching tribute for Brooklyn, admitting how ‘lucky’ she is to have him in her life.

Sharing two photos of the lovebirds walking arm-in-arm in the rain to her 3.1M Instagram followers, Nicola captioned the post with her birthday message for Brooklyn.

The 29-year-old said, “happy birthday @brooklynpeltzbeckham i hope all your wishes come true i love you so so much”.

“You have the most beautiful heart and im so lucky to call you mine”.

Nicola wasn’t the only loved one of Brooklyn’s to unveil a meaningful tribute to him on social media, as his parents also decided to write heartfelt notes to their eldest child.

Victoria showcased a sweet photo of her and David with their son and wrote, “Today we celebrate Brooklyn turning 25!!! David I love you so much and I’m so proud of the parents we are. We are a good team!!!! Happy birthday @brooklynpeltzbeckham”.

She also unveiled an adorable video of Brooklyn as a young boy singing along to a Spice Girls song with his dad.

Victoria added, “Happy birthday Brooklyn. We all love you so much. Generous, funny, talented with the kindest most giving heart”.

“We are so proud of the son, big brother and husband you are. You always put everyone before yourself. Your love and energy is so special and touches everyone you meet. We love you!!!!!”.

David also posted a throwback video to when he used to play for Manchester United, showing him on the football pitch with baby Brooklyn in his arms.

The former footballer penned, “Happy 25th Birthday to my big boy , so proud of the man you have grown into , and you have always kept the same values you grew up with being polite and kind”.

“We love you so much bust have the most amazing day”, he added.