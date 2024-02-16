Nicola Peltz discusses bond with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz has been opening up about her family, in particular, her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

Nicola married Victoria and David Beckham’s son Brooklyn in Palm Beach, Florida in April 2022.

As Nicola and Brooklyn’s two-year wedding anniversary approaches, Peltz has been sharing an insight into her close bond with Victoria.

While speaking with Byrdie, the Bates Motel actress spoke about how important family is to her and described her mother-in-law as an ‘incredible, successful woman’.

Revealing she goes to Posh Spice for advice, Nicola first explained, “Family is everything to me, and I mean that with my whole heart”.

“I’m so close to mine and Brooklyn’s family and I think there’s no better feeling than knowing you have a strong support system. It’s such a blessing, and I never take it for granted”.

Describing her relationship with Victoria, Nicola continued, “I love her, and she’s such an incredible, successful woman. How lucky am I that I get to ask her for advice? I’m blessed!”.

The Lola star then spoke more about marriage, admitting, “Anyone who has been married for a long time, it’s such a beautiful thing. My parents have been together for maybe 40 years? And David and Victoria have been together since Brooklyn was a baby, which is like 25 years”.

“My parents, their love inspires me every day. It sounds cheesy, but that’s how I feel”.

Opening up about her footballer father-in-law, the 29-year-old said, “He’s so amazing with Victoria, and Brooklyn is so amazing to me”.

“I’m so thankful they raised such an incredible guy I got to marry”.

Peltz also revealed that she and her husband love to take holidays with each sides of their families.

“If my family is going on one or if Brooklyn’s family is going on one and they invite us, that’s really when we take vacation”.

“So we work around that most of the time. The last time I planned something was for our anniversary when we went to Napa, and we just went to the Bahamas with Brooklyn’s family, which was beautiful”.