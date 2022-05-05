Nicola Peltz Beckham flashes wedding ring in latest snaps

Nicola Peltz Beckham has shared a close-up glimpse of her wedding band in new mirror selfies.

The 27-year-old has taken to Instagram to share a carousel of three photos of her posing in a mirror to her 2.7M followers.

The actress posed with her hand in her hair and up to her face with her beautiful dazzling wedding ring on full display. The newlywed captioned the post, “Took these two hours ago”.

With heavy eye make-up and using a camera instead of a phone to capture the snaps, Nicola showed just how beautiful her ring is as it sparkled in the light of the camera's flash. The silver band is a real statement piece.

The Bates Motel star kept it casual with a black jumper and white t-shirt underneath.

Friends of Peltz took to the comments of the post to share their adoration for her look, and of course, the ring.

White Chick’s actress Jaime King wrote, “My beautiful friend”, with celebrity photographer German Larkin saying, “I love you”. Model and wife to Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Wahlberg, added Just gonna say it….. The ring”.

Nicola’s hubby Brooklyn commented, “My gorgeous baby x”.

Fans also rushed to the comments to leave kind messages for Nicola. One wrote, “The ring omg”, with another saying, “Your engagement ring is gorgeous

A third added, “Wow! That ring is massive”.

Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot in April of this year in Palm Beach, Florida with a lavish celebration surrounded by family and A-list celeb friends. The bride wore a beautiful Valentino dress to celebrate their big day.