Nicola Coughlan reveals sweet reaction to her first BAFTA nomination

Nicola Coughlan has shared her heartwarming reaction to her first BAFTA nomination!

Earlier today, it was announced that the Bridgerton actress has been nominated in this year’s BAFTA TV Awards. The Irish star has been recognised in the Female Performance in a Comedy category, for her role in Channel 4’s dark comedy Big Mood.

Big Mood, which has since been recommissioned for a second series, depicts Nicola’s character Maggie’s struggles with bipolar disorder, and how it impacts her lifelong friendship with Eddie (played by Lydia West).

Following her first-ever BAFTA nomination, Nicola has since taken the opportunity to give her fans an insight into her reaction.

On her Instagram page, the 38-year-old uploaded a screenshot of her nomination on the BAFTA website.

“Holy moly I’ve been nominated for a BAFTA,” she began in her caption.

“I’ve tried to write a long caption but I’m too overwhelmed and excited and emotional to explain how much it means to me so please enjoy,” Nicola teased, before going on to write descriptions for three images that she had posted.

Credit: Nicola Coughlan / Instagram

“Pic 2: Ringing my mum and getting to tell her forehead the news,” she joked, referring to a still from a FaceTime call with her mother.

“Pic 3: Some of the Big Mood family who have now become friends for life,” Nicola gushed, before concluding: “Pic 4: Camilla [Whitehill] and I at 21 & 19 not knowing that one day one would write the other a part so incredible that she’d get nominated for a BAFTA. I love you my girl.”

Many of Nicola’s fans have since been taking to her comments section to express their own pride.

“This is the sweetest thing. So happy for you Nicola. And so well deserved. Everybody loves you,” one follower penned.

“You deserve it QUEEN!!” another exclaimed.

“Congratulations Nic! We are so proud of you BAFTA nominee,” a third fan added.

This year’s BAFTA TV Awards will air on BBC One on Sunday, May 11.