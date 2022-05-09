Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra share first photo of their baby girl

To celebrate Mother’s Day in America this past weekend, musician Nick Jonas and his actress wife Priyanka Chopra shared the very first photo of their darling daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

In this beautiful family photo, Priyanka cradles her tiny tot to her chest, eyes closed in wonderment, while new-dad Nick holds his daughter’s hand and gazes into her eyes. The couple have covered their daughter’s face with a white heart emoji to protect her identity.

In their lengthy Instagram caption, both parents explain that their little one had to spend over 100 days in the NICU, after she was born prematurely and via surrogate back in January.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” they both wrote in their captions.

“After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

“We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way.”

“Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you,” they lovingly continued.

Going on to leave a special message for his other half on Mother’s Day, Nick sweetly wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day.”

“Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you,” Nick gushed.

Continuing on her own Instagram page, Priyanka wrote, “Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you.”

Nick and Priyanka announced the happy and surprising news that they had welcomed the birth of their first child on January 21 this year, before going on to ask their followers to respect their privacy during this special time.

Up until yesterday, the couple had decided not to share any details about their new bundle of joy, however, TMZ reported their daughter’s gorgeous name in April, after obtaining a copy of the birth certificate.