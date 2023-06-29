Niall Horan speaks out on friend Lewis Capaldi’s career update

Niall Horan has been speaking out in praise of his friend Lewis Capaldi.

Earlier this week, Lewis announced that he would be taking a break from his singing career as a result of Tourette’s Syndrome.

In a statement, the Someone You Loved hitmaker confirmed that he was cancelling all of his upcoming performances.

Credit: Lewis Capaldi Instagram

“I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve. Playing for you every night is all I've ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I'll be back as soon as I possibly can,” the 26-year-old wrote.

Now, Lewis’ good friend and fellow popstar Niall Horan has spoken out to show his support.

The two stars became friends a few years ago, when the former One Direction hitmaker asked Lewis to open shows for him in 2018.

Credit: Niall Horan Instagram

In a recent interview with The Sun, Niall praised his mate’s decision to step back from the limelight.

“I speak to Lewis most days to be honest with you,” the 29-year-old detailed, adding that he is “really happy for Lewis that he’s able to take the time that he obviously feels he needs.”

The Slow Hands singer then went on to sympathise with Lewis’ struggles. “I don’t think you ever truly get used to singing in front of 100,000 people. If you have any sort of performance anxieties or anything like that then that stage can be a tough place,” he explained.

Credit: Guinness

Last Saturday, Lewis struggled to finish his set at Glastonbury, which resulted in the crowd of thousands singing out for him.

“I think they realised how much he was struggling up there. It was a proper human moment,” Niall detailed of the heartwarming scenes.

“He’s not just the fella who sings and makes us laugh all the time, he’s the fella who also has anxieties and Tourette’s Syndrome and it’s coming to fruition on stage, so I’m glad people were right there behind him showing him support,” he concluded.