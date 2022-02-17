Niall Horan leads tomorrow night’s Late Late Show line-up

RTÉ have just announced the full list of guests set to appear on tomorrow night's Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy and by the sound of things, we're in for a real treat!

Following her inspirational performance at the Solheim Cup in September, Leona Maguire has taken the next step in spectacular fashion, becoming the first Irish winner in LGPA history with a three-shot win in Florida at the beginning of February. She got home this week to Cavan and she joins Ryan tonight to talk about a whirlwind couple of weeks.

We’ll be celebrating internationally bestselling author Marian Keyes as she reflects on her incredible career over the last three decades and will be joined by a special audience of family and friends.

Global superstar, former One Direction singer and renowned solo artist, Mullingar's very own Niall Horan will join Ryan from LA to pay tribute to Leona Maguire.

Plus, Eleanor McEvoy will perform ‘South Anne Street’ from her new album Gimme Some Wine.

All of this and more on The Late Late Show on RTÉ One this Friday, February 18th at 9:35 pm.