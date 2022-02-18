Niall Horan falls ‘extremely ill’ ahead of Late Late Show appearance

Former One Direction singer Niall Horan has opened up about his unfortunate flight experience, in which he fell “extremely ill”.

Feeling poorly is never fun, but feeling poorly while you’re stuck in a metal tube hurtling through the sky, thousands of feet in the air, with very limited medical assistance is less than ideal.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday evening, the 28-year-old singer-songwriter thanked the airline staff for looking after him on the flight.

“Thank you to the staff on that @British_Airways flight. I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me,” Niall tweeted.

Replying to the Slow Hands singer, the official Twitter account for British Airways wrote, “Thanks for your lovely comments about the care you received from our crew on your flight, Niall. We'll be sure to pass on your thanks to them.”

While Niall didn’t disclose his type of illness or what caused it, this news comes mere days after the Mullingar native was spotted at the Super Bowl LVI, which he attended last Sunday in Los Angeles, sat side-by-side with fellow singer and good friend Shawn Mendes.

thank you to the staff on that @British_Airways flight. I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me. — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 17, 2022

Niall is due to appear virtually on the Late Late Show on RTÉ One this evening, where he’ll pay tribute to renowned female golfer Leona Maguire.

Leona, who will also be appearing on tonight’s talk show with Ryan Tubridy, executed an inspirational performance at the Solheim Cup in September and became the first Irish winner in LGPA history with a three-shot win in Florida at the beginning of February.