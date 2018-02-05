Next Jenneration: Why Kylie’s private pregnancy is so important

Last night we discovered that Kylie Jenner gave birth to a baby girl (HURRAY).

For months, the rumour mill had been turning in an almost aggressive way, with people speculating whether or not young Kylie was going to be a mum.

At just 20-years of age, whether you are a celebrity or not, the idea of motherhood is a lot to take in.

Imagine adding the constant scrutiny of the press and the public? Yeah, we'd have kept the whole thing quiet also.

Yesterday evening, Kylie shared a statement explaining why she chose to keep her pregnancy under wraps, and we honestly could not respect her more.

Sure, there were days where we JUST wanted a cheeky snap of her baby bump, purely because we've been programmed to think that we're entitled to to that level of intimacy.

Kylie Jenner has been in the public eye since she was a child, and every element of her personal life has been plastered all over the Internet for years.

From relationship dramas to genuine family issues – the Kardashian/ Jenner clan typically don't have the luxury that is privacy.

And listen, we appreciate that it is this lack of privacy that has allowed them all to become obscenely wealthy – but at the end of the day they're human beings.

Human beings who are not animals in a zoo, only existing to entertain us (and make millions).

Kylie found herself pregnant 9 months ago, with her new boyfriend Travis Scott, and made a decision that none of her sisters have been able to make.

The makeup mogul decided that her pregnancy was for her, and not for the public. Right on sister.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she said on Instagram on yesterday.

"I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

We could not be prouder of this girl (who we've never actually met, but the emotional attachment is so real).

Sure, at the beginning of the Kardashian reign, Kourtney allowed camera crews in to the delivery room to film her giving birth to Mason… for our viewing pleasure like.

Kylie represents the face of a new era of reality TV. There is no need to bare every single fibre of their existence just to make a buck.

It might have annoyed die hard fans, but Kylie has proven that she is more than just a face on a TV screen, and bravo to that.

At the end of the day, Kylie is a young woman who is figuring it all out – how to be a girlfriend, how to be a business woman, and most importantly – how to be a mum.

Congrats to you Kylie – on becoming a mum, and being an absolute superstar.