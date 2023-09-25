News reporter Zara King announces engagement

Zara King is now engaged!

Congratulations are in order for Zara and her partner as she has announced that they are set to tie the knot.

The news reporter shared the wonderful news on social media, detailing that her husband-to-be got down on one knee in Connemara.

Posting a video to her 85.5K Instagram followers set to Donna Lewis’ I Love You Always Forever, the Virgin Media star gave a glimpse of the couple’s beautiful surroundings as they celebrated their engagement.

The footage shows the beautiful scenery surrounding the pair as the sun went down. Another clip shows Zara and her partner clinking champagne glasses before a selfie confirmed the news of their engagement as Zara showcased her stunning ring.

Zara smiled from ear to ear as she unveiled her ring and made sure to keep her future husband’s face hidden under an emoji as she wishes to keep his identity private.

The news presenter captioned the post, “A little bit of news from #Connemara this weekend”, followed by a heart emoji.

Many famous pals and fans alike headed to the comments to congratulate Zara on her exciting news.

Radio host Carl Mulllan wrote “Ahhh unreal news. Massive congrats”.

“Awh Zara, such gorgeous news, huge congrats”, penned Fair City star Aoibhín Garrihy.

Model Rosanna Davison added, “Ahhh congratulations!”.

King, who had been single for nearly 10 years, confirmed she was in a relationship back in May while speaking to Evoke, revealing that the pair first met after he messaged her.

She explained, “He DM'd me. That's how we met. We kind of knew a lot of the same people as well. It was a slow start and yeh it's going great”.

“It's been kind of difficult to meet someone. I wasn't really looking, to be honest, I think when you're not looking, things kind of happen…He's great”.