Newborn baby with umbilical cord attached found in wheelie bin

A newborn baby boy was found in a wheelie bin on a housing estate in Grimsby, England.

He was found on Langton close off Winchester Avenue at around 5pm on Sunday. His umbilical cord still attached to him.

The tot was discovered in a brown garden bin containing grass cuttings after a local resident heard crying coming from the wheelie bin.

The police and East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene after being alerted about the incident. It is being reported that at least four police cars and vans arrived along with two ambulances.

The newborn’s young mum has been tracked down since and is being taken care of in hospital. The baby is also still being treated in hospital.

Grimsby Live reports that police officers were conducting house to house enquiries and interviewing local residents of the estate. One resident told the news outlet, “We only hope she gets the care she needs and her baby”.

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said, “We received a call at 4.58pm on June 19, to a private address in Grimsby. The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent two crewed ambulances and two patients were taken to Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital”.