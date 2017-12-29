SHEmazing!
New Year’s Eve is trending online because people seem to hate it

Look, just like Christmas, New Year's Eve definitely isn't for everyone.

While some people's idea of bliss is donning a pair of 2018 glasses and doing the Conga, it's other people's idea of hell.

And while it's definitely much easier to admit you hate New Years than it is to admit you hate Christmas, some people still get an earful when they refuse to hold hands and sing Auld Lang Syne at the strike of midnight.

Thankfully, Twitter is a safe space when it comes to New Year's Eve woe, and it's a topic that's currently trending online as the public gear up (or not) for the big event.

