New Year’s Eve is trending online because people seem to hate it

Look, just like Christmas, New Year's Eve definitely isn't for everyone.

While some people's idea of bliss is donning a pair of 2018 glasses and doing the Conga, it's other people's idea of hell.

And while it's definitely much easier to admit you hate New Years than it is to admit you hate Christmas, some people still get an earful when they refuse to hold hands and sing Auld Lang Syne at the strike of midnight.

Thankfully, Twitter is a safe space when it comes to New Year's Eve woe, and it's a topic that's currently trending online as the public gear up (or not) for the big event.

It is a fundamental fact that no one has ever, in the history of the world, had a good New Year’s Eve. So stay home in your pyjamas, eat a pizza and go to bed early. — Sofie Hagen (@SofieHagen) December 29, 2017

Gonna have another shitty ass New Year's Eve just like last year, I feel it. — Courtney Collins (@princesss_court) December 29, 2017

Thought I'd have New Year's Eve plans by now — Thee Lioness(@Zee_Madinane) December 29, 2017

my plans for new year’s eve are just to sleep — 95 (@raeleenebitch) December 29, 2017

#NewYearsResolutions 1. Gain back what I have lost by sheer stupidity.

2. Lose what I have gained by sheer stupidity. That's it. — Sadia Khanum (@EZWayCure) December 25, 2017

Anyone out there who has no #newyears plans ? Because same. — Janelle(@JanelleRouisa) December 29, 2017