New Triboclense Gel launches which is highly effective for spot prone skin.

Approximately 80% of teenagers and young adults are affected by acne and in 10% of patients, it can lead to scarring. Cleansing acne prone skin can help remove bacteria, reduce excess sebum and help prevent clogging of pores which can lead to spots.

Choosing the right cleanser is crucial and a water- based cleanser with Salicylic acid is highly recommended. This active ingredient acts as a gentle exfoliant, removing dead skin cells which prevents the clogging of hair follicles, helping to manage acne prone skin.

NEW Triboclense™ Facial Cleansing Gel from Irish company Citrine Healthcare can be safely used alongside the Citrine Derma range of products for acne prone skin and redness prone skin.

TRIBOCLENSE™ Facial cleansing gel is formulated to deeply cleanse the epidermis, respecting the natural hydro-lipid balance of the skin. It helps to diminish the appearance of blemishes and is also suitable for people who may be prone to acne. TRIBOCLENSE™ gel contains Salicylic acid which accelerates the removal of dead skin cells by exfoliation and improves the appearance of blemishes. It also contains Hyaluronic acid to support the skins natural barrier, and Niacinamide to target the marks left by spots and help improve skin tone. The presence of Tea Tree Oil helps to protect the skins surface.

Features & Benefits:

Exfoliates the skin

Improves the appearance of blemishes

Protects the skin barrier

Improves skin tone

Generous size – 200ml

Suitable for skin prone to acne and redness

Contains:

Salicylic acid, Niacinamide, Hyaluronic acid and Tea Tree Oil

How to use:

Apply a small amount of product morning and evening to damp skin, lather and massage gently avoiding the eye area, then rinse well and pat dry.

Triboclense Gel Facial Gel 200ml has an of RRP €14.95 and is available in pharmacies nationwide and online from www.citrinehealthcare.com.