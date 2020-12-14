New Trailer: ‘Bridgerton’ is going to be your next Netflix obsession

Netflix have just released their brand new trailer for their scandalous, period drama, Bridgerton, and we’ve got chills.

This new show created by Shonda Rimes (Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal) stars Julie Andrews along with Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan, and is due to hit the streaming service on December 25.

Inspired by the bestselling historical romance novels, the series follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all.

When speaking to Nicola Coughlan earlier this year, she warned us that due to it’s racy nature, it’s definitely not the kind of show you want to watch with your granny in the room.

“It’s very very racy, certainly not a period drama to watch with your granny,” Nicola explained, adding, “If you do watch it with her, maybe hiding behind a cushion is probably the best thing to do.” Sounds like it will be right up our alley, to be honest…

Check out the full trailer below;