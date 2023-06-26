New tour experience unlocks Belfast’s untold stories & melodies

A pioneering travel company, set up by a father on his paternity leave, is launching its inaugural tour promising to uncover a side of Belfast rarely found in tourist books.

“Belfast- the then and now” is a two-part experience taking place on July 8th which promises an unforgettable journey through Belfast's rich history and vibrant cultural and traditional musical scene.

The tour begins with a Belfast political history tour, led by knowledgeable locals who lived, worked and fought during the turbulent Troubles from the 1960s through to the late 90s.

Men and women will share their personal stories and explain how religion, rebellion, politics, and conflict shaped their experiences and the cityscape, uncovering the intriguing murals that narrate the area's local history and culture.

Following a stop for lunch in Belfast’s trendy and vibrant Cathedral quarter, participants then embark on the Belfast Traditional Music trail, with two professional musicians as guides.

Here they will be treated to a performance of captivating Irish tunes, songs and stories, as they walk through cobbled alleyways, past iconic landmarks and on to three different bars housed in some of the city’s oldest buildings, where they can enjoy a local beer, cider, whiskey or Guinness.

Each pub visit unveils a new musical dimension, with different instruments taking the spotlight, offering a unique insight into the similarities and differences between Belfast and Scottish music, as well as the distinctiveness of Irish melodies from various regions.

The tour, which costs €90 per person, will commence at 10:30am beside the famous Europa Hotel on Great Victoria Street, concluding at 5:30 pm.

Participants can prolong their stay with a special overnight rate at the Europa or Grand Central hotel (both part of Hastings Hotels group) from £100 per night on both Friday and Saturday.

The brainchild of Gareth Maguire, Unheard Adventures was conceived and built by the Belfast native after the birth of his first child in 2022 when he took 5 weeks paternity leave from his role in tech.

Gareth’s focus is on curating hidden gems and vibrant cultural experiences for travellers seeking immersive and unique experiences.

“In 2022, while on paternity leave, I approached my friend, Matt Lynch to develop the idea for Unheard Adventures. We both share a passion for storytelling and for our hometown, Belfast, despite residing in different parts of the world – Dublin and Dubai,” says Gareth.

“Our aim is to create unforgettable memories and invite travellers to embark on off-the-beaten-path journeys that go beyond the ordinary. Our inaugural tour on July 8th promises something very different to what’s available right now in a city bursting with history and culture.”

You can reserve your spot by clicking here.