New research: the pandemic has made women more aware of wrinkles

With proven, anti-aging ingredients, research from the number one skincare brand at Boots reveals that 58% of women have noticed more lines and wrinkles while being in lockdown. So called ‘lockdown lines’ have been most noticed around the eye area with 33% of those questioned more aware of lines under the eye, 31% more aware of crows-feet and 30% noticing more forehead lines during the pandemic.

In a survey of 2,018 women, 41% of those who had noticed more signs of ageing on their face blamed it on the insomnia, reduced sleep and fatigue while 38% blamed it on seeing more of themselves on screen.

“Our lives have been deferred, yet we find ourselves with less time for self-care,” explains aesthetician Dija Ayodele. “Lots of women are talking about noticing lines during lockdown: we’re now more aware of them because we see our own faces more than ever before. While lockdown itself won’t have caused these lines video conferencing platforms are like mirrors that reflect our faces for hours on end. If you’re feeling acutely aware of any “lockdown lines”, I’d suggest applying No7 Laboratories Line Correcting Booster Serum directly to those lines or mixing with your usual serum for an overall boost.”

No7 Laboratories Line Correcting Booster Serum is No7’s most supercharged serum to date. Formulated with seven times more Matrixyl 3000+ than previous clinically proven serums, this fast-acting, non-invasive targeted solution is clinically proven to reduce the appearance of wrinkles by up to five years.

Dr Mike Bell, No7 Skincare Scientific Advisor, says “Lines and wrinkles actually form in the skin over a long period of time due the reduction of key components in the skin, like the depletion of collagen and elastic fibrillin. For those seeking a more targeted solution to fine lines and wrinkles they have noticed in lockdown we recommend No7 Laboratories Line Correcting Booster Serum. The peptide blend of Matrixyl 3000+ in the Line Correcting Booster Serum is an ideal targeted solution for lines as it stimulates the collagen and elastic fibrillin that is lost early on in the ageing process and is clinically proven to reduce the appearance of wrinkles in just eight weeks.”

7 ways to help prevent the appearance of ‘lockdown lines’ by Dija Ayodele, Aesthetician and Skin Expert