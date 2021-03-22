New range of products for the treatment & management of acne

Citrine Healthcare is a 100% Irish owned company who have launched three new products into Irish pharmacies for the treatment & management of acne. Acne affects people of all ages but is most seen in teenagers. In fact, 90% of teenagers will experience acne and while non-life threatening, it can leave cutaneous and emotional scars and can have a huge impact on self-confidence. Adult hormonal acne is also very common and the new emergence of ‘maskne’ has shown a greater incidence due to prolonged and repeated wearing of masks.

Acne can be a very debilitating condition. It can be difficult to manage and can also have a negative impact on self-esteem. Choosing the most appropriate remedy along with good compliance (use of product over a minimum of three months) and additional lifestyle changes can see a marked improvement in a patients’ symptoms.

Mild to moderate acne

In the case of mild to moderate inflammatory acne, it can present as one, or a combination, of papules, pustules, nodules and cysts.

Therefore, the clinical recommendation is the use of a topical retinoid and Benzoyl Peroxide.

Benoxor Cream (RRP €15.95)

Benoxor is a treatment for inflamed and comedonal mild to moderate acne. It prevents the onset of acne through different mechanisms of action:

It unblocks the follicles allowing the elimination of sebum, and the disappearance of comedones.

It keeps the skin moisturised by forming an invisible and nonocclusive protective film that isolates and protects from

external factors and reduces the loss of lipids.

It rebalances the skin’s ecosystem by inhibiting bacterial proliferation

Benzoyl Peroxide 4.0%, Retinyl Palmitate 0.5% & Zinc Sulphate 1.0%

A unique formulation for all types of inflammatory acne

Also, anti-bacterial, and anti-seborrheic

Acne with comedones

If the acne presents as mild to moderate non-inflammatory with comedones, (blackheads and whiteheads) then the first-choice recommendation is a topical retinoid.

Triacine Acne Gel (RRP €28.50)

Triacine acne gel is a unique formulation for the prevention of complications of acne due to external factors.

It treats mild to moderate comedonal acne.

It is clinically proven to be effective in reducing the signs of acne.

PVA 0.2%, Tretinoin 0.02% & Glycolic acid 4.0%.

A unique combination used as 1st line for mild to moderate acne characterised by comedones

Sensitive skin & acne

If your skin is very sensitive or less tolerable to the above ingredients, Ceboderm is recommended. It can also be used as excellent maintenance therapy for all types of acne treatments to help regulate sebum, keep skin moisturised and to help prevent reoccurrence.

Ceboderm Cream (RRP €13.95)

Recommended as a continuous treatment, acting as a regulator of sebum production and helping to reduce the potential re-occurance of acne lesions.

Ceboderm also acts as a potent moisturiser to increase skin hydration.

Nicotinamide 6.0%, Azelogylcine 6.0% & SPF 30

No quick fix

There is no such thing as a quick fix. Therefore it is essential to adopt an acne maintenance regime including proper cleansing and using a moisturiser; gentle exfoliation; use of a sunscreen (SPF 30); eating a balanced diet; drinking enough water and regular exercise.

Citrine Healthcare recommends seeking advice from a Dermatologist, GP or pharmacist in order to choose the correct treatment. Each of the Citrine acne products are presented in 30ml airless bottles for easier use, greater safety and less waste. The Citrine acne range does not contain any antibiotics. Products will be available now through pharmacies nationwide. For more information visit ww.citrinehealthcare.com.