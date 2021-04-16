New range of pill-free supplements if you are thinking about having a baby

BetterYou, innovators in nutritional oral sprays, joins forces with Madeline Shaw to develop a new range of pill-free supplements with mums in mind

Award-winning natural health brand BetterYou, has teamed up with nutritional therapist, best-selling cookery writer, chef and mother, Madeline Shaw, to develop a range of nutritional oral sprays to support every stage of motherhood; from conception to pregnancy, children’s health, to getting your glow back, all pill-free.

Traditional tablets and capsules don’t suit everyone, some of us can find them difficult to swallow. Harnessing BetterYou’s unique oral spray delivery mechanism, the Madeleine Shaw range provides nutrients in micro-sized droplets, directly into the soft tissue of the mouth, which research shows is the most effective area of absorption. The spray delivers an active ingredient directly into the bloodstream, absorbing quickly and providing fast nutrient uptake – the next generation of vitamin supplementation.

Developed alongside the Pharmacy and Pharmacology Research Team at Cardiff University, BetterYou specialises in the supplementation of nutrients we tend to lack due to modern diets and lifestyles. Every product is formulated for maximum nutrient delivery and uptake in the body, understanding that traditional tablets and capsules rely upon a digestive process that has evolved exclusively for food intake, and absorption cannot be guaranteed for everyone. The dramatic increase in digestive malabsorption issues such as IBS, Crohn’s and coeliac disease has also meant that effective alternative delivery mechanism has become essential.

Housed in packaging derived from ethanol collected from sugarcane plants, the Madeleine Shaw range is contained in bottles made from a combination of carbon negative, plant-based plastic verified by the Carbon Trust, and post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR). In line with BetterYou and Madeleine’s green values, the entire range is vegetarian-friendly, palm oil and palm oil derivative free and is contained in fully recyclable packaging, that once clean and dry can be put into your household plastic recycling.

Conception Daily Oral Spray 25ml (€15.95 RRP)

An expertly formulated blend of seven essential nutrients that work together to support fertility and prepare the body for pregnancy. Optimising health for conception and early pregnancy, this supplement supports maternal tissue growth and immune health, whilst contributing to normal fertility and cell production. With fast, effective nutrient delivery, the great-tasting, natural pomegranate and raspberry flavoured spray is designed to deliver scientifically substantiated levels of zinc, selenium, and folic acid, as well as vitamin D3, iron, thiamine and iodine.

Pregnancy Daily Oral Spray 25ml (€15.95 RRP)

Essential for mums-to-be, this great-tasting, natural peppermint flavoured spray has been carefully created with a non-nausea formulation to support a healthy pregnancy and optimise overall wellbeing. Pregnancy Daily Oral Spray offers fast, effective nutrient delivery to support maternal tissue growth and normal function of the immune system, whilst contributing to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue by stimulating natural energy production. Providing pill-free pregnancy support, the innovative oral spray contains six key nutrients to support mother and baby, including folic acid, iodine and iron, in addition to vitamins D3, K2 and B12.

Children’s Health Daily Oral Spray 25ml (€15.95 RRP)

The brand-new Children’s Health Oral Spray offers a convenient and effective way to support the growth and development of toddlers to teens. A tailored nutritional spray, the formulation delivers seven key nutrients including vitamins C, A, B12 and D, folic acid, iodine and vitamin K2.

Hair, Skin & Nails Daily Oral Spray 25ml (€19.95 RRP)

And if babies aren't on your mind, then the Hair Skin & Nails Daily Oral Spray is just for you. It is an expert blend of six beauty-boosting nutrients including vitamin C, biotin, pantothenic acid, zinc, selenium and iodine, with a natural orange, peach and mango flavour. Delivering nutrients to the body quickly and effectively, the brand-new formulation is tailored to support healthy skin, hair and nails so that you can look — and feel — your best.

BetterYou products are available from selected health stores and pharmacies nationwide including Evergreen, Horan’s Healthstores, Meaghers Pharmacy, Nourish and The Health Store.