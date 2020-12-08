New mum Gigi Hadid shows off her baby girl’s stunning nursery

New mum Gigi Hadid has been putting her fashion skills to good use, as she reveals her baby girl’s beautifully decorated nursery.

The 25-year-old model shared a series of photos to her Instagram Stories on Monday evening, showing off her daughter’s new room, including a throwback image to the night before Gigi went into labour last September, with boyfriend and new-dad Zayn Malik by her side.

“The night before I went into labour,” she wrote alongside a mirror-selfie, which shows the excited mum-to-be smiling at the camera in her little one’s nursery.

Going for a stunning boho-chic vibe, Gigi adorned her baby girl’s nursery with plenty of warm neutral tones, including a wicker rocking chair, which had a soft cream blanket thrown across it, and a beautiful brown patterned set of drawers.

The variety of textured cushions along with various storage baskets scattered throughout the room, a striped colourful rug, and the rich orange paint on the walls is what tied it all together.

“Decorating and spending time in her nursery really helped me feel prepared when I would get too in my head,” Gigi explained.

Gigi then went on to show off her little one’s impressive little library, revealing that, “so many friends sent their favourite book.” It seems Gigi and Zayn’s little girl is going to be one well read baby, with literature like The Tiger Who Came To Tea, Barney’s Alphabet Soup and Quantum Physics for babies sitting along the shelves.

Perhaps the best part of her newborn’s nursery though, is the unique wooden crib, which is accompanied by a white canopy hanging overhead, and various adorable plush toys waiting inside.

Stay tuned for more snippets of Gigi and Zayn’s new life as first-time parents.