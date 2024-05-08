New Mango store opens at Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin

Mango, one of Europe’s leading fashion companies, has opened its doors at Dundrum Town Centre.

Mango has been looking to the future and inspiring the world with its passion for fashion and lifestyle for the past four decades and continues to innovate while always staying on trend.

With everything from timeless classics to statement pieces with a nod to their Mediterranean heritage, Mango’s curated collection of womenswear and accessories promises something for every taste and occasion.

Don Nugent, Centre Director at Dundrum Town Centre, said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Mango to Dundrum Town Centre, a brand that is synonymous with timeless elegance and style. Mango is the perfect addition to our already comprehensive fashion offering here in the centre and we know our customers will be thrilled to see their arrival’.

Be sure to head into the new Mango store on Level 2 at Dundrum Town Centre soon.

Opening hours:

09:00 – 21:00 Monday to Friday

09:00 – 19:00 Saturday

10:00 – 19:00 Sunday

Visit www.dundrum.ie for more.