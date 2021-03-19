New lemon range by The Body Shop smells divine & works hard too

Over the last year we’ve all been reminded of the importance of washing our hands. This has often come at a cost with many complaining of dry, callus palms. So, with that in mind and to help people feel confident in reconnecting with their bodies, The Body Shop has launched a new lemon purifying and protecting range.

The collection is made with lemon essential oil, which is known for its purifying properties. Each of these simple, hard-working products have either antibacterial, intense cleansing or protecting care properties.

There are 8 products in this range but our favourites are:

Lemon Purifying Hair & Body Wash 400ml, €18.50

Start or end your day feeling cleansed and refreshed with this Hair & Body Wash. Made with natural lemon essential oil, wash away bacteria and impurities to leave your hair and body clean, fresh and smelling citrusy! It’s also vegan and fully recyclable.

Lemon Purifying Face Wash 125ml, €19.50

Rid your skin from the day’s bacteria and impurities with the Body Shop Lemon Purifying Face Wash. Squirt a dollop of it into your palms and massage onto damp skin to deep cleanse your complexion. Rinse with cool water to feel instantly refreshed. This product is vegan and is made with Community Fair Trade Organic Aloe Vera from Mexico, known also for its soothing properties.

Lemon Purifying Hand Wash 250ml, €8.50

Keep your hands fresh throughout the day with this Lemon Purifying Hand Wash. Wash away bacteria and impurities to leave hands feeling perfectly clean and smelling zesty, made for purified and protected skin.