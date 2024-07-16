New Irish non-alcoholic beer hits the shelves!

Fierce Mild, the latest innovation in the non-alcoholic Irish beer market, is set to redefine how we perceive non-alcoholic beverages. Brewed with distinction in Dundalk, Fierce Mild is a refreshing, extra pale ale that defies convention and offers a great tasting experience. Here to challenge the norms of big beer brands and offer a truly satisfying alternative, Fierce Mild is more than just a non-alcoholic beer; it is a brand that embraces contradictions and champions character. Designed for the curious, open-minded, and progressive beer enthusiasts, this is a session ale for the session that never has to end.

Brew Things Differently

Too many non-alcoholic beers suffer from a lack of confidence, often being stripped of their alcohol, taste, and identity. Fierce Mild breaks this mould. While most non-alcoholic beers are made by removing the alcohol from regular beer through heating, vacuum distillation or reverse osmosis, Fierce Mild is brewed with a special yeast and a trilogy of hops ensuring the beer retains its full expression from the outset. The result? A non-alcoholic beer that is intense in flavour yet mellow enough for any occasion.

A Disruptive Force

Fierce Mild is not just another beer; it’s a statement against the status quo – existing to challenge the blandness of traditional non-alcoholic beers. Their Brewer, who once created renowned alcoholic beers, saw a gap in the market and dedicated his craft to producing an exceptional non-alcoholic offering. Now, Fierce Mild stands as a testament to his vision and expertise.

"At Fierce Mild, we focus on creation, not replication," said Fergal Carroll, Co-Founder of Fierce Mild. "Other non-alcoholic beers try to mimic traditional styles, but we aimed to create a beer like no other—a beer with its own character. This recipe has been carefully crafted over many years of tweaking, trials, and plenty of errors. We specialise in non-alcoholic beer only, using a unique brewing process and a specialised yeast. With years of experience in ingredient procurement from around the world and our background in the Australian brewing industry, we bring the best of international beer to Fierce Mild."

Fierce Mild is now available in restaurants, bars, and alternative venues such as premium cafes, theatres and cinemas across Ireland as well as online and in the off-trade where the RRP is €2.95.