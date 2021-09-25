New immunity supplement ‘Complete Defence’ available for free trial

Every Body Health, the recently launched brainchild of Luke Teeling & Damien Lynch, is an affordable everyday health supplement brand that works for everybody. With the final phase of Covid-19 restrictions set to loosen in the coming weeks many people may be more conscious than ever of their immune system health and are looking for ways to support immunity coming into winter. Complete Defence, the immunity supplement, from Every Body Health is perfect for well-rounded immune system support and available for free trial from the Every Body Health website.

Complete Defence is the best tasting health supplement for well-rounded immune support. The science-backed formulation contains four essential nutrients, vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc and selenium, which have been clinically proven to support the normal functioning of the immune system. Complete Defence comes in an easy to use sachet and once mixed with water becomes a delicious subtly peach flavoured drink. The high dose, high absorption product comes in a monthly supply and has been expertly developed to support immune system health, fight viruses, infections and other unwanted biological invasions.

Flu season is almost upon us and with seasonal flu vaccinations due to be rolled out in the coming weeks, it’s important for everyone to look at ways to support general health and immunity, with products such as Complete Defence. With a well-supported immune system you are more likely to fight off the common cold and flu and not spread it. According to the HSE between 200 and 500 people a year die in Ireland as a result of the common flu. Getting on top of your immune system this cold season could be beneficial, even crucial to you and those around you.

Every Body Health launched earlier in 2021 and has gone from ideation to success in a short period of time due to the quality and affordability of the brand. The range is currently stocked in key nationwide pharmacy chains such as Boots, Pure, Lloyds, Mulligans, Cara and a host of leading independent pharmacies. As well as being stocked in pharmacies across the country, Every Body Health has launched a subscription service on its new website. The service allows users to sign up and receive their products on a monthly basis with no fear of accidental lapse.

On the importance of immune system support, Luke Teeling, Co-Founder of Every Body Health said: “We’re really pleased to offer new customers the opportunity to trial our Complete Defence product for free as part of our new website launch. Every Body Health has been well received by both pharmacists and customers so adding further incentive to customers to prioritise their immune system health is an important step for our brand. Complete Defence is a veritable wonder supplement, there is nothing else on the Irish market that is so readily available and affordable which can positively impact immune system support the way this product does. As an Irish run business, we have designed our products for Irish people with the backing of European science resulting in homegrown products that are affordable, attainable and truly beneficial. With the social restrictions placed on us because of the pandemic due to loosen and people start to mingle more, we will not only see Covid become something we all have to adapt to but we’ll also see a rise in everyday infections so protecting yourself as much as possible with a supported immune system should be a priority for all of us this winter. ”

