I’m A Celebrity to take place in old British castle this year

Good news: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back with a whole new location. That’s right. For the first time ever the show will take place in the ruins of a castle in the English countryside.

The show producers tried everything they could to make this year’s series work in Australia, but it was just not possible. “Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible,” Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios said.

Ant and Dec are due to host the new series, bringing viewers along on Bushtucker Trials, challenges and nightly eliminations, up until the final episode of the series where a new King/Queen of the Castle will be crowned. Given the new location we are sure to expect a few alterations. How will the celebs fare with the unpredictable British climate? Will we still get to watch them choke down unusual critters and grub in exchange for those lucrative meal stars?

“While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain. Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way,” Cowels continued.

Whatever happens, one thing is certain — we can’t wait to sit down in front of the TV and watch the whole thing unfold.