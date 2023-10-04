New Girl’s Zooey Deschanel gushes over engagement to fiancé

Zooey Deschanel has been opening up about life with her future husband!

The New Girl alum announced in August that she is engaged to her longtime partner, Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott.

Now, for the first time since their engagement, the couple have chosen to open up about their heartwarming love story.

In an interview with People, the couple detailed that after meeting on the set of their Carpool Karaoke episode in 2019, they immediately felt a spark.

In an attempt to bring out a fun side to their romance, Jonathan later decided to take Zooey to an escape room for their first date.

“I had actually never done one, and he kept telling me how much he liked them,” the 43-year-old actress recalled. “It sounded very much up my alley and I loved it right away. I mean, I wasn't good at the first one to be honest, but I've gotten pretty proficient.”

Both Zooey and Scott have been married previously, and the Elf star shares two children – Elsie (8) and Charlie (6) – with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

When asked about Zooey’s kids, Jonathan gushed over his stepchildren and declared himself a "bonus dad”, with the 45-year-old exclaiming: “They have even more people to love them."

"Our family is very deeply rooted and very blended," Zooey agreed.

On August 14, Zooey and Jonathan revealed that they were engaged, after he proposed at a castle in Scotland. For his future wife, the interior designer treated Zooey to a stunning engagement ring set with diamonds, as well as pink and purple sapphires.

However, despite the exciting news, the (500) Days of Summer star admitted that the couple have not got any concrete wedding plans yet.

“We've just been basking in engaged bliss and haven't really figured out anything," Zooey stated, but went on to tease: “We do love to throw a party.”