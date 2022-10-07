New from Image Skincare: PREVENTION+ daily perfecting primer SPF 50

When it comes to anti-ageing, SPF is the best daily commitment you can make to combat accelerated ageing for your skin. The PREVENTION+ collection of clinical moisturisers with sunscreen are perfect for daily use and the newest addition to the range is no different. Meet the PREVENTION+® Daily Perfecting Primer SPF 50 (RRP €57/ £49), a 100% mineral SPF 50 moisturizer that replaces multiple steps in your routine, providing the blurring effect of a primer with the benefits of broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection.

The Daily Perfecting Primer SPF 50 is suitable for all skin types and features a ferment-based ingredient that helps to mitigate the effects of environmental stressors that can cause dryness, such as sun and wind. Sheer, buildable and adaptable to most skin tones, it glides on seamlessly for a true-to-skin finish. The filter-like effect blurs visible imperfections while letting skin shine through. Sheer enough for a skinimalist routine but powerfully perfecting, this silica-enhanced face base helps smooth the appearance of uneven skin texture, wrinkles and pores while leaving a soft matte finish that feels light and breathable on the skin.

WHY IT WORKS

Multi-tasking tinted skin perfector, primer, and SPF 50 moisturizer in one

Formulated with 100% mineral filters for broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection

Smoothes the skin and creates a photo-filter effect that blurs the look of imperfections

Recommended by The Skin Cancer Foundation as safe and effective sun protection

Non-comedogenic formula

UPDATES TO PREVENTION+ RANGE

Not only are we celebrating our newest launch and addition to the PREVENTION+ range, but the bestselling PREVENTION+ SPF moisturisers have been newly modernised to meet our clean clinical skincare™ standard and formulated without parabens, phthalates, mineral oils, artificial fragrances, synthetic dyes or animal testing. IMAGE Skincare is committed to fostering a sustainable future. All materials used to create our product boxes are Forest Stewardship Council® certified and sourced from responsibly managed forests.

PREVENTION+ daily matte moisturizer SPF 30+ (RRP €52.50/ £45)

PREVENTION+ daily matte moisturizer SPF 32+ will incur a name change and packaging update. From September 2022 onwards will be retailed as PREVENTION+ daily matte moisturizer SPF 30+. This daily mattifying moisturiser delivers broad-spectrum SPF 30 sun protection, with a sheer, shine- minimising formula that blends weightlessly into the skin.

Mineral and chemical filters provide broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection

Sheer, shine-reducing formula blends seamlessly into the skin for a soft matte finish and weightless feel

Antioxidant blend helps to shield against the effects of environmental skin stressors, such as sun and wind

Recommended by The Skin Cancer Foundation as safe and effective sun protection

Non-comedogenic formula

PREVENTION+ Tinted Moisturiser (RRP €52.50/ £45)

This daily tinted moisturizer offers broad-spectrum pure mineral protection against UVA and UVB rays. The reformulated sheer formula with improved colour matching delivers a hint of colour that subtly evens out skin tone and gives a healthy glow. An antioxidant blend helps to protect against environmental skin stressors such as sun and wind that can cause dryness, discoloration, and other signs of premature aging. The new easier-to-blend formula features a light, natural citrus scent, and leaves skin with a warm, healthy glow.