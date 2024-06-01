NEW from Dermalogica: Phyto Nature Eye Cream lifts eyes in one use

Skin around the eyes is 10 times thinner than elsewhere on the face and more vulnerable to accelerated aging. Yet most eye treatments haven’t been designed for use on the eyelid, ignoring the drooping and sagging lids that can occur – until now. The skin health experts at Dermalogica introduce NEW Phyto Nature Lifting Eye Cream, a rich, nourishing cream that measurably lifts eyes after just one use* and visibly firms skin over time.

Several lifestyle factors play an outsize role in premature aging of the eye area: constant screen use can accelerate eye fatigue and the weakening of optic muscles, while sleep deprivation hinders skin’s ability to restore collagen. The result can be drooping eyelids, fine lines, and wrinkles. It’s no wonder that blepharoplasty – also known as an eye lift – is one of the top five most requested cosmetic surgeries worldwide**.

In addition to visibly lifting eyelid folds, this reawakening treatment smooths and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, hydrates, and noticeably redensifies skin.

Key ingredients include:

Quinoa seed extract helps to visibly reduce the appearance of eyelid folds and refine skin’s texture powerful multipeptides firm, boosts skin’s resilience, and defend against free radicals

Adaptogenic astragalus, electric daisy flower and CoQ10 smooth and tighten for a lifted look

Matcha butter, squalane, vitamin e, and pro-vitamin B5 hydrate & soothe.

To use:

Warm a pea-sized amount between fingers. Gently pat onto undereyes and eyelids, massaging in an upward motion from the orbital bone toward temples. Use twice daily.

Availability:

Phyto Nature Lifting Eye Cream is available at Dermalogica.ie, Dermalogica Flagship Stores and authorised Dermalogica stockists nationwide.

RRP: €129/£115

* Obtained during independent clinical testing of 31 people, 2 applications/day for 8 weeks.

** Source: International Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery