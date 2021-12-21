New Fitbit survey reveals meaning of word ‘strong’ should be updated.

What do you think of when you hear the word ‘strong?’ An image of a weightlifter, Olympian or someone that can withstand a lot of physical exertion? ‘Strong’ is a word that evokes images of physical fitness and being ‘tough’.

However, new research conducted on behalf of Fitbit in Ireland reveals that 88% of Irish respondents agreed that definitions of ‘strong’ should encompass more than attributes of physical strength, with nearly 8 in 10 Irish respondents (75%) believing its primary definition in the *dictionary needs to be updated. Nearly half (49%) of Irish surveyed believe that the definition of ‘strong’ is a combination of mental and physical traits while a third (37%) define it as the ability to deal with the stresses and challenges that life can presents. Like the Irish people have said, Fitbit would like to see the perception of ‘strong’ expanded to encompass a more holistic and inclusive meaning, both physical and mental.

When it comes to how people build mental strength to feel ready to take on each day, sleep comes out on top with 74% of Irish people surveyed saying a good night’s rest helps them feel strong. Physical exercise came second (57%), while the mindful activity of setting goals came third (32%). This research comes as part of Fitbit’s latest campaign, ‘What’s Strong with You,’ which celebrates multidimensional ways in which people define their personal strength beyond the traditional physical sense, be it emotional, spiritual or mental. The findings address the disparity between how ‘strong’ is understood by the masses and how it’s perpetuated by dictionaries and sources of information.

“At Fitbit, we recognise that being strong comes in many guises be it physical, mental or emotional. Strength is all-encompassing and this should be reflected in all meanings of the word ‘strong’. Lucy Sheehan, Head of Marketing UK and Ireland at Fitbit, said talking about the research. “At Fitbit we believe it’s important to have a holistic approach to our wellness, and this mindset should apply to what makes us strong as well.”

