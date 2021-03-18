New eye & lip product contains 100% natural alternative to retinol

Our eyes reveal more about ourselves than we know. Our joys, wisdom, fears and love are expressed to those around us with every blink. Now that we are wearing face masks it is more important than ever that our eyes express what we truly want the world to know. The renowned French beauty brand L’Occitane has just launched their latest campaign asking ‘What do you want your eyes to say? to remind us to take care of our eyes.

With the campaign they are highlighting their specialised Immortelle eye care products and introducing the new Immortelle Divine Eye & Lips Contour.

The Immortelle Divine Eye & Lips Contour is a complete youth care that acts at the heart of cells to visibly correct all signs of ageing around the eye and lip areas. Containing the powerful Immortelle Super Extract, a 100% natural alternative to retinol, this anti-ageing fluid helps to regenerate the skin.

Intensely nourished, crow's-feet lines are diminished and skin around the eyes is toned-up. Made with 97% natural-origin ingredients, its light, soft, silky texture immediately enhances the beauty of the eyes and lip areas.

The Immortelle Divine Eye & Lips Contour joins three of our renowned Immortelle eye products: Immortelle Divine Eye Balm, Immortelle Overnight Reset Eye Serum and Precious Energising Eye Balm.

The new Immortelle Divine Eye & Lips Contour costs €59 and can be purchased here.