New couple alert? Kate Beckinsale & Pete Davidson’s ‘great chemistry’

It seems Thank u, Next can work both ways:

Pete Davidson has been rumoured to have moved on from his engagement with Ariana Grande, and is now reportedly dating actress Kate Beckinsale.

The pair were first linked after being spotted together at a Golden Globes after-party in January.

They were then papped holding hands in LA after one of Pete's comedy shows, adding fuel to the rumour fire.

Now sources have told Us Weekly that the pair are an item.

'They have great chemistry, and she loves hanging out with him whenever they get the chance to. She has such a fun, young, loving personality and is happy with him.’

And for anyone why might believe that Pate isn't over his former fiance, you may be wrong:

"Pete only has eyes for Kate. She’s cool and fun. It’s long-distance, but they’re taking it slow," the source continued.

'‘She makes him laugh. He thinks she’s great and really smart. They have an incredible physical connection."