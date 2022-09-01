New Bioderma Sensibio H2O Eye promises to cleanse & strengthen your lashes.

2022 is the year of glamour! After two years without an excuse to dress up, we are all ready to embrace the glam. From dramatic eye makeup to bright lips, and fun festival looks, it’s time to enjoy the creativity of makeup again.

With that, we need to ensure we are taking care of our skin and the first step to skin health is cleansing. Although heavy eye makeup and bright lipstick can be tricky to remove, especially after a long day or night, it’s important to thoroughly cleanse those delicate areas.

Bioderma is pleased to introduce its latest innovation, Sensibio H2O Eye, a patented formula featuring a totally innovative activated biphase micellar technology.

More than just a makeup remover, Bioderma Sensibio H2O Eye is formulated with Provitamin B5 which strengthens your lashes, leaving them denser, while boosting your skin’s protective barrier function. Combined with a patented sugar complex, it also soothes and moisturises these delicate areas and is suitable for even the most sensitive skin.

What makes this unique formula standout from conventional makeup removers is its two well-balanced phases: micellar water and optimised oily phase. The oily phase only accounts for 30%, instead of the usual 50/50, providing a comfortable non-greasy finish meaning no dragging or aggravating sensitive skin. The non-rinse formula allows you to simply wipe and go!

Laboratories tests showed that after using H2O Eye, skin is stronger and more hydrated while eyelashes are more dense, thicker, and more voluminous. Last but not least, Sensibio H2O Eye offers maximum safety, tested under ophthalmological supervision and with contact lens wearers. Like all Bioderma products, Sensibio H2O Eye is formulated according to the ecobiology principles to respect the skin’s ecosystem.

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Eye pairs perfectly with Sensibio H2O as the ultimate make-up removing duo and perfect cleansing routine. For the past 25 years, Laboratoire Bioderma has been cleansing and removing make-up from the skin all while caring for it, thanks to its legendary micellar water, Sensibio H2O. From backstage at fashion shows to women’s bathrooms worldwide, this iconic micellar water erases make-up and impurities from the day in one single step with its formula that is as gentle as it is effective.

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Eye is priced at €13 and Sensibio H20 250ml at €12.75 and are available from e-retailers and pharmacies nationwide.