New Autumn Experiences at Ely Wine Bar make great first date night out.

If you’re looking for new culinary and wine experiences this autumn, ELY Wine Bar is offering two fantastic mid-week experiences, ‘Wine Flights’ and their ‘A Secret Pairing’.

Both evenings take place at ELY Wine Bar, Ely Place, Dublin 2, which is now open from 5pm Tuesday to Saturday.

ELY Wine Bar has launched a new culinary and wine-paired experience with their new ‘A Secret Pairing’ nights. The team will select three of their favourite wines with tasty and seasonal plates. The experience is available every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and is €59 per person with two people minimum.

Each glass and plate will be explained only as they come, an experience that is sure to delight those who like trying new flavours and pairings!

“The new secret pairing experience at ELY Wine Bar is an extension of our roots, a real Wine Bar. ELY is always the place to enjoy an exceptional glass or bottle of wine without committing to a three-course meal. The ‘A Secret Pairing’ nights are also driven by seasonality and simplicity, letting the flavours of the wine and food marry together,” says Head Chef of ELY Luca Rocco.

Head Chef of ELY Luca Rocco



Key to creating their food-for-wine menu is their talented head chef, Luca. He brings a fresh view to how best to make great ingredients shine, creating a depth of flavours with the lightest of touches. Luca’s Italian heritage definitely shows through. He understands the balance between the food he creates and the wines that they pour and, as a result, the food at ELY is better than ever!

Luca works hand in hand with ELY’s director of wine, Ian, to ensure each dish is carefully curated to help ensure the ELY Wine Bar experience is among the best wine bar experiences in the world.

Available every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday €59 per person, 2 people minimum.

What are ‘Wine Flights’?

Live vicariously through ELY! Catch a LovELY ‘Wine Flight’ at ELY Wine Bar, Ely Place, Dublin 2! Each week they pick three wines of a certain theme for you to explore.

When you pop in to experience the Wine Flight, you will receive tasting notes as well as guidance from the knowledgeable team as you enjoy. The theme could be a country, region, producer or a particular style…the possibilities are endless! Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for €18 per person.

Taste, savour and immerse yourself in the LovELY experience; great wine, great food, great company!

Available every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday €59 per person, 2 people minimum.