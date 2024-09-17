New Active skin regeneration range from Holos is as easy as A,B,C

If you’re on the lookout for ethical, effective skincare that’s as easy as A,B,C then the launch of The ABC Active range from the award-winning Irish beauty brand Holos Skincare has everything you need.

Holos Skincare has launched three light serums, focused on vitamins A, B and C, which specifically target the building blocks of the skin; collagen, elastin and keratin.

The range has active ingredients which promote structure, strength and support, as well as boosting hydration, with lipids to help plump and firm.

The skin will be encouraged to work more effectively due to the botanical and active ingredients, while the depths of the dermis will also be targeted. When it comes to the epidermis level, the skin’s appearance will be enhanced because of the plant oils and extracts.

If you suffer from signs of skin ageing, including dehydration, lines, acne, inflammation, and pigmentation, these serums will work to improve these aspects of your skin.

Holos – ABC Active – A – €55.00 30ml / 1fl.oz

This oil serum offers a gentler form of vitamin A, enhanced by Bakuchiol, which promotes cell turnover and helps regenerate collagen and elastin for a strong anti-aging effect. Bakuchiol, a plant-based and vegan skincare ingredient, is a powerful antioxidant that visibly reduces skin discoloration caused by environmental factors while also providing a soothing effect on the skin.

The A serum boosts hydration and minimises inflammation due to the inclusion of natural fatty acids like argan, Jojoba, and Rosehip oils. By enhancing cellular energy production, it helps protect the skin from damage that can lead to premature ageing. Its active ingredients promote deeper hydration and firmer skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines.

Holos – ABC Active – B – €45.00 30ml / 1fl.oz

This gel serum is ideal for those who suffer from sensitive skin and helps improve texture. If you find retinol too harsh, this serum is the best option for you. With natural proteins that are derived from the tobacco plant, collagen and lipid production will be gently stimulated to smooth and firm the skin.

Vitamin B3, plant proteins and multi-weight hyaluronic acid strengthens and firms the skin by helping to build keratin. Since the B serum conditions and hydrates, ceramide production is aided, which works to retain moisture and improves skin texture. Any redness in the skin will be reduced from the anti-inflammatory properties in the botanicals.

Sebum production will be regulated and pore visibility reduced, making B serum a valuable aid for oily and acne prone skin. Niacinamide protects against environmental stresses like sunlight and pollution, meaning it will help to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, while the soothing aloe vera and cucumber is gentle for sensitive skin.

Holos – ABC Active – C – €49.00 30ml / 1fl.oz

This creamy gel serum is a new Holos formulation and is packed with vitamin C and peptides to promote more radiant skin, thanks to cell rejuvenation and new collagen production.

The active ingredients transform into vitamin C within the skin, functioning as a potent antioxidant to neutralise free radicals and prevent them from damaging skin cells. This process stimulates new collagen growth, helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while evening out and brightening skin tone, and enhancing firmness and elasticity. Additionally, cellular energy synthesis is boosted, promoting cell rejuvenation and a more radiant complexion. This new Holos C serum is suitable for all skin types.

Holos Skincare is not a choice between ethics and results; both demands are fully met, says Niamh Hogan, creator and CEO of Holos Skincare as she explains, “We blend nature, science, and consciousness. The combination of botanical ingredients and plant actives nourish, repair and protect delicate skin naturally.”

“This perfect merger in our new Holos A,B,C serums means actives stimulate skin deep down, while plant oils and extracts feed and support at surface level for brighter healthier skin.”

Sustainability and ethics are at the core of Holos Skincare and this is why product bottles are made from lightweight aluminium which can be infinite recycled. All products are Peta-approved, vegan and cruelty-free.

Holos Skincare is available online and in selected pharmacies, health stores and beauty salons in Ireland and the UK.