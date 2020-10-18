Neutrogena’s new Hydro Boost range powered by hyaluronic acid

The Neutrogena® team of experts are constantly innovating based on human insight, rethinking what’s possible in the realm of technology backed skincare solutions that offer results without compromise. While many areas of our life may have hit the pause button this year, trends are showing that we are ramping up our expectations in beauty, with science backed skincare more important now than ever before. We want flexibility at all times and skincare that will deliver a boost when our skin needs it most, helping us to combat the signs of fatigue or stress so that we can put our best face forward and our skin is healthy looking, hydrated and prepared for anything.

Enter the new, supercharged skincare range from Neutrogena® Hydro Boost®, powered by hyaluronic acid and now trehalose, hyaluronic acid’s new best friend. Neutrogena® has harnessed the power of this small but mighty botanical, sourced from the resurrection plant, in this next generation of the Hydro Boost® range.

Surviving in some of the world’s harshest environments, the resurrection plant can miraculously live for up to 50 years without water. It is trehalose within this plant that helps it to retain what little hydration it has, allowing the plant to rejuvenate when it finally comes into contact with water.

Neutrogena® understands that finding a one size fits all solution for your skin is impossible, but with a vast range of products and new formula moisturisers and serums, the new Neutrogena® Hydro Boost® range can help every individual find a daily skincare routine that works for them, unlocking the skin’s true potential so it has the power to bounce back.

Neutrogena® Hydro Boost® Supercharged Serum

New Neutrogena® Hydro Boost® Supercharged Serum intensely hydrates, smoothes, and energises tired skin. Powered by hyaluronic acid and botanical trehalose, this supercharged serum features pearl capsules which burst to release revitalising vitamin E, supercharging the formula to help strengthen and protect the skin barrier. Adding this step to your daily routine can instantly illuminate and re-energise tired-looking skin.

Neutrogena® Hydro Boost® Awakening Eye Cream

Keep eyes looking fresh every day with an intense shot of hydration. New Neutrogena® Hydro Boost® Awakening Eye Cream has a lightweight gel formula designed specifically for the delicate skin around the eyes. Powered by hyaluronic acid and botanical trehalose, this refreshing formula replenishes moisture and helps maintain suppleness for 24 hours, smoothing and revitalising skin to help banish tell-tale signs of tiredness. The perfect product for a dewy fresh appearance all day long.

Neutrogena® Hydro Boost® Water Gel Moisturiser

New Neutrogena® Hydro Boost® Water Gel Moisturiser is a unique moisturiser with the long lasting, intense nourishing power of a cream in a light formula that absorbs instantly and keeps skin hydrated all day. With the smart combination of two water-binding ingredients – hyaluronic acid and botanical trehalose – the formula helps to preserve the moisture barrier so your skin is able to retain hydration it would otherwise lose. Perfect for normal to combination skin, it intensely nourishes, replenishing the skin’s water reserves for a hydrated complexion and healthy glow.

Neutrogena® Hydro Boost® Gel Cream Moisturiser

New Neutrogena® Hydro Boost® Gel Cream Moisturiser offers a rich gel cream formulation, powered by hyaluronic acid and botanical trehalose, to deliver the same intense hydration in a fragrance-free formula suitable for dry skin. The moisturiser leaves skin feeling hydrated and comfortably nourished with a supple, dewy glow that lasts all day long.

Neutrogena® Hydro Boost® Cleansing Collection

Completing the range is the Neutrogena® Hydro Boost® cleansing collection. Neutrogena® Hydro Boost® Water Gel Cleanser and Neutrogena® Hydro Boost® Gelee Milk Cleanser offer innovative formulas to cleanse skin effectively and thoroughly while protecting the skin’s barrier to help lock in hydration. Neutrogena® Hydro Boost® Triple Micellar Water with an innovative rinse free formula, gently removes make up and impurities leaving skin refreshingly clean with a boost of vital hydration.

Rich with ingredients that truly work and powered by hyaluronic acid, the Neutrogena® Hydro Boost® range is rigorously dermatologically tested to offer outstanding results from simple solutions. Let the Neutrogena® Hydro Boost® face care range become part of every step in your face care routine by replenishing skin with hydration to maintain strong, supple and healthy-looking skin.

The new, improved Neutrogena® Hydro Boost® range is available in in Boots, Lloyds, McCabes, Hickeys and all independent pharmacies nationwide:

New Neutrogena® Hydro Boost® Supercharged Serum €14.75 RRP

New Neutrogena® Hydro Boost® Water Gel Moisturiser €14.75 RRP

New Neutrogena® Hydro Boost® Gel Cream Moisturiser €14.75 RRP

New Neutrogena® Hydro Boost® Awakening Eye Cream €12.78 RRP

Neutrogena® Hydro Boost® City Shield Hydrating Lotion SPF25 €12.78 RRP

Neutrogena® Hydro Boost® Water Gel Cleanser €7.37 RRP

Neutrogena® Hydro Boost® Gelee Milk Cleanser €7.37 RRP

Neutrogena® Hydro Boost® Micellar Water €7.37 RRP