Netflix unveils trailer & release date for Selling Sunset season 8

We finally know when Selling Sunset will be returning to our screens!

The hit realtor reality series, which premiered on Netflix back in 2019, was recently renewed for an eighth season.

Now, streaming giant Netflix has treated its viewers to a first glimpse at season eight, as well as confirmation of its release date!

Earlier today, the producers behind Selling Sunset took to social media to release the first trailer for season eight, which can be seen below:

The trailer features the return of many of the show’s most beloved realtors, including the likes of Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani, Bre Tiesi, and Nicole Young.

The teaser also introduces fans to a brand-new agent, Alanna Whittaker, who has joined the Oppenheim Group.

“the agents are back! and the stakes are higher than a penthouse view,” Netflix teased in the caption of their post, before going on to confirm Selling Sunset’s return date.

“SELLING SUNSET: SEASON 8 premieres september 6,” they added.

Following the trailer’s release, many Selling Sunset viewers have been taking to Instagram to express their thoughts so far.

“Oh I’m so ready for this,” one fan exclaimed.

“Been waiting for a long time for this!!! Ahhh so excited,” another commented.

“I will be SAT,” a third fan joked.

Selling Sunset’s eighth season marks the first time that Heather Rae El Moussa will not be appearing in the series.

Heather – who had been a main star of Selling Sunset since its first season – made a brief appearance in the opening episode of season seven, before embarking on maternity leave to welcome her son, Tristan.

After confirming her exit in December of last year, the 36-year-old went on to admit to the podcast The Skinny Confidential Him & Her: “I never knew when I was going to be filming. It was last minute, it took over my life, it was hard to do my real job — real estate. It was hard to do anything else.”

All 11 episodes of Selling Sunset’s eighth season will arrive on Netflix on September 6.