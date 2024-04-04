Netflix unveils trailer for Miranda Cosgrove film ‘Mother of the Bride’

Another Netflix rom-com is on the way!

The streaming giant has released an official trailer for its upcoming film, Mother of the Bride.

The first trailer for Mother of the Bride is available to view here:

Mother of the Bride stars TV legend Brooke Shields and iCarly actress Miranda Cosgrove, playing mother and daughter duo Lana and Emma.

Alongside the movie’s tagline – “First love always deserves a second chance!” – Netflix writes in its official synopsis: “Lana’s daughter Emma returns from abroad and drops a bombshell: she's getting married. In Thailand. In a month!"

They add: “Things only get worse when Lana learns that the man who captured Emma's heart is the son of the man who broke hers years ago.”

Credit: Netflix

Alongside Shields and Cosgrove, rounding out the cast are Benjamin Bratt as Lana’s longtime love, Sean Teale as Emma’s fiancé RJ, and Chad Michael Murray as heartthrob Lucas.

Mother of the Bride is directed by Mark Waters, best known for his work on 2000s teen films Mean Girls and Freaky Friday.

Following the trailer’s release, many viewers have been sharing their thoughts on the film’s first glimpse.

“Miranda Cosgrove and Brooke Shields in a project together is legendary,” one YouTube commenter penned.

Credit: Netflix

“This is going to be a FEEL GOOD movie! Can’t wait to see it!” another exclaimed.

Speaking about the movie to People, Brooke Shields praised: “They weren't so scared of the concept that then they had to overstate it or make me the extreme menopausal woman, or the extremely-too-emotional woman, or whatever the clichés are."

Gushing over her costumes, Miranda Cosgrove added: “I love the wedding dress that I got to wear. It's not super extravagant and crazy, but it was just really comfortable and beautiful, and that was really fun getting to try different wedding dresses.”

Thankfully, Netflix fans don’t have too long to wait to see how Mother of the Bride unfolds, as the rom-com is due to arrive on our screens on May 9.