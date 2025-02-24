Netflix unveils trailer for crime drama ‘Adolescence’ with Stephen Graham

A new crime thriller from Netflix is on the way!

The streaming service has unveiled a riveting first look at its upcoming crime drama, titled Adolescence. According to Netflix’s logline, the miniseries “tells the story of how a family’s world is turned upside down when 13-year-old Jamie Miller is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl who goes to his school.”

The four-part limited series will star Boiling Point actor Stephen Graham, Missing You’s Ashley Walters, The Crown actress Erin Doherty, and newcomer Owen Cooper.

Ahead of its release next month, Netflix has taken to social media to release the official trailer for Adolescence, which can be viewed below:

In the caption of their trailer, the team at Netflix hinted: “When a 13 year old boy is accused of murder, a town is left asking – how could this happen?”

Directed by Philip Barantini, Adolescence has been filmed in one continuous shot, with Netflix stating that each episode will be “holding focus on the main characters and the unparalleled drama as it unfolds in real time.”

Rounding out the cast will be Game of Thrones’ Faye Marsay, The Responder’s Christine Tremarco, Happy Valley’s Mark Stanley, After Life’s Jo Hartley and newcomer Amélie Pease.

Credit: Netflix

Owen Cooper will be taking on the role of Jamie Miller, who is arrested on suspicion of murdering his fellow student. Stephen Graham will play opposite him as Jamie’s father and ‘appropriate adult’, Eddie Miller.

Meanwhile, Ashley Walters stars as Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe, and Erin Doherty will be playing Briony Ariston, the clinical psychologist assigned to Jamie’s case.

Following Netflix’s first look at Adolescence, many viewers have been taking to social media to express their excitement for the upcoming drama.

Credit: Netflix

“The acting here, Stephen deserves an Oscar already,” one fan praised on Instagram.

“Omg can't wait for this!!!!!” another exclaimed.

“Wow I feel like this is going to be quite something,” a third fan agreed.

Adolescence arrives on Netflix on March 13.