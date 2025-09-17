Netflix unveils official trailer for Victoria Beckham docuseries

A trailer for Victoria Beckham’s docuseries has finally arrived!

In August of last year, Netflix announced that they were producing a documentary series with fashion designer and former Spice Girls singer, Victoria Beckham.

The commission followed on from Netflix’s Emmy-winning documentary with Victoria’s husband, David Beckham, which reflected on his career as a footballer.

Now, ahead of the release of Victoria Beckham next month, fans have finally been given a first look at what to expect.

Earlier today, the producers at Netflix took to social media to release the official trailer for Victoria Beckham, which can be viewed above.

The docuseries’ trailer confirms that Victoria will be delving into her life as a Spice Girl, as the 51-year-old states in one clip: “Performing was my dream. The Spice Girls made me accept who I am. And then all of a sudden, it stopped.”

Along with throwback clips of her family life with David and their four children, the series will also showcase Victoria’s determination to become an acclaimed fashion designer.

The trailer ends with a sweet moment between husband and wife, as David tells a tearful Victoria: “You could make a cheese and ham sandwich and we’d be proud of you.”

Victoria laughs back: “Let’s be honest, I couldn’t actually make a cheese sandwich very well.”

Netflix’s official logline for their three-part docuseries promises that it will “tell the story of Victoria's reinvention as a creative director of her own brand.”

It continues: "Her Posh Spice days may be behind her, but today, Beckham is on a journey to build a fashion empire — and now, fans will be able to see the story behind it all.”

Many fans of the Beckhams have since been taking to Instagram to express their thoughts so far.

“I know she is giving us EVERYTHING! I’m so ready!” one viewer exclaimed.

“I’m excited for this one. I like Victoria and I love she’s getting the respect she deserves,” another commented.

“Was hoping for a Spice Girls documentary but I'll take this!” a third viewer agreed.

All three episodes of Victoria Beckham will premiere on Netflix on October 9.