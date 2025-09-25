Netflix unveils official trailer for Nobody Wants This season two

We finally have a full-length trailer for the return of Nobody Wants This!

Last year, rom-com fans were treated to a new series from Netflix, Nobody Wants This, starring The Good Place’s Kristen Bell and The O.C’s Adam Brody.

The hit show, which also features Succession’s Justine Lupe and Veep’s Timothy Simons, follows sex podcast host Joanne (Bell) as she unexpectedly meets and falls in love with rabbi Noah (Brody).

In June of this year, Netflix confirmed that the second season of Nobody Wants This would be arriving this October. Now, ahead of its premiere next month, fans have been rewarded with its official trailer!

Earlier today, the team behind the streamer took to social media to release a full trailer for Nobody Wants This season two, which can be viewed below.

The trailer, which has the tagline “First comes love, then comes life”, showcases Joanne and Noah as they continue to defy the odds with their “interfaith” relationship.

However, the trailer later teases that the couple will come up against some serious debates, including the possibility of having children, and the lingering question of whether Joanne will convert to Judaism.

The sneak peek also reveals a first look at Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester, the real-life wife of Adam Brody, as she makes her Nobody Wants This debut. This season, Meester has been cast as Abby, “Joanne’s nemesis from middle school who is now an Instagram mommy influencer.”

Netflix’s official logline for season two reads: “They’re back and fully committed to merging their lives – and loved ones — together. But their differences still exist and can’t be ignored. The challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them.”

Following the trailer’s release, many Netflix viewers have been taking to Instagram to express their thoughts so far.

“I really did enjoy the first season so I'm really excited for this one,” one fan commented.

“Thank you for not making us wait 2-3 years for a new season,” another praised.

“I can’t even! I am so ready!!” a third viewer exclaimed.

The second season of Nobody Wants This lands on Netflix on October 23.