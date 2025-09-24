Netflix unveils new footage from final season of Stranger Things

We have a new insight into the final season of Stranger Things!

Back in February 2022, Netflix announced that their record-breaking sci-fi thriller Stranger Things had been renewed for a fifth – and final – season. Production on season five subsequently wrapped in the United States last December.

Now, three years on from the launch of season four, Netflix has treated Stranger Things fans to a new look at its final season.

Earlier today, the team at Netflix took to social media to release a behind-the-scenes video from the set of season five, which can be viewed below.

As well as sneak peaks from the upcoming season, the clips also feature interviews with Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers, and the main cast, reflecting on the show’s journey so far.

Winona Ryder, who plays Joyce Byers, states: “I got to watch these kids grow up, which was the biggest gift that this show has given me.”

When asked about season five, Millie Bobby Brown details: “It’s more of an adventure and more of a mission, which I really like. Everybody is really put into the thick of it. No one is sitting back on a walkie-talkie. Everyone is full throttle, going for it.”

The Duffer Brothers go on to explain: “This is the biggest season we’ve ever had, in terms of action, in terms of visual effects, in terms of story. Ultimately, what people want is they want to see these characters together one last time.”

The video ends with actor Caleb McLaughlin teasing: “We’ve come full circle. The fans will be truly satisfied with the ending.”

Following the behind-the-scenes insight, many Stranger Things viewers have since been expressing their thoughts on Instagram.

“This made me realise it really is the end which I’m most certainly not ready for,” one fan admitted.

“Man I’m not ready to cry for months,” another joked.

“I’m trying to be okay about this,” a third viewer commented.

Stranger Things 5 will be released on Netflix in the UK and Ireland in three parts – Volume 1 will debut on November 27, Volume 2 will arrive on December 26, and The Finale will premiere on January 1, 2026.