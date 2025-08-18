Netflix unveils launch date & trailer for The Diplomat season three

We finally have an update on The Diplomat season three!

In October of last year, Netflix announced that they had recommissioned their political thriller The Diplomat for a third season.

The hit series follows Kate Wyler (played by Keri Russell), as she tries to balance becoming the US’ ambassador to the UK with her turbulent marriage.

Now, fans have been treated to a new trailer for The Diplomat season three, as well as confirmation of when it will be premiering!

Credit: Netflix

Earlier today, the streaming giant took to social media to release a brief trailer for The Diplomat’s third season, which can be viewed below.

“Keri Russell. Rufus Sewell. Allison Janney. Bradley Whitford. THE DIPLOMAT returns October 16!” Netflix penned in their caption, unveiling its launch date.

The official logline for season three reads: “Kate has just accused Vice President Grace Penn of hatching a terrorist plot and admitted she’s after the VP’s job. But now the president is dead, Kate’s husband Hal may have inadvertently killed him, and Grace Penn is leader of the free world.”

It continues: “None of this slows Hal’s campaign to land Kate the vice presidency. Kate steps into a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected, an increasingly complicated friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison, and an unnerving bond with First Gentleman Todd Penn.”

Alongside Keri Russel as Kate, the cast will also include returning stars Rufus Sewell as Kate’s husband Hal, Allison Janney as Vice President Grace Penn, David Gyasi as Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison, and new cast member Bradley Whitford as First Gentleman Todd Penn.

Following the teaser trailer's release, many The Diplomat viewers have since been taking to Instagram to share their thoughts so far.

Credit: Netflix

“Very excited to watch this, especially after the way S2 ended!” one fan commented.

“Looking forward to it,” another replied.

“I love a Netflix show that actually comes out EVERY YEAR!!!! Can’t wait!” a third viewer praised.

The third season of The Diplomat arrives on Netflix on October 16.