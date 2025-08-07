Netflix unveils full trailer for The Thursday Murder Club movie

We finally have a full trailer for The Thursday Murder Club movie!

In 2020, The Thursday Murder Club author Richard Osman announced that Steven Spielberg’s production company – Amblin Entertainment – had acquired the rights to turn the first book in his bestselling series into a film.

Then, Netflix confirmed last year that they had cast four acclaimed stars for its leading roles. Helen Mirren will play Elizabeth, alongside Ben Kingsley as Ibrahim, Celia Imrie as Joyce, and Pierce Brosnan as Ron.

Now, ahead of the film’s long-awaited release later this month, Netflix has finally treated fans to its official trailer!

Earlier today, the streaming giant took to social media to release their full-length trailer for The Thursday Murder Club, which can be viewed below.

The movie’s official synopsis states: “The Thursday Murder Club follows four irrepressible retirees – Elizabeth, Ron, Ibrahim and Joyce – who spend their time solving cold case murders for fun.”

It adds: “When an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn as they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands.”

Following the trailer’s release, many fans of The Thursday Murder Club have since been taking to Instagram to express their thoughts so far.

“Can’t wait let’s hope it’s as good as the books,” one viewer commented.

“I cannot wait! The casting is perfect,” another praised.

“Cannot wait for this film!!!” a third fan exclaimed.

The adaptation has been directed by Home Alone and Harry Potter’s Chris Columbus, and the series’ author Richard Osman has also been involved as an executive producer.

Along with its four leading stars, the film features a star-studded supporting cast, including Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Tom Ellis, Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant, Paul Freeman, Geoff Bell, Richard E. Grant, and Ingrid Oliver.

The Thursday Murder Club will premiere on Netflix on August 28.