Netflix unveils full trailer for new thriller Hostage with Suranne Jones

We finally have a full trailer for Hostage!

In May of this year, Netflix announced that they had produced an upcoming political thriller, titled Hostage.

The limited series stars Doctor Foster’s Suranne Jones as the UK Prime Minister, who becomes trapped by a personal threat with the French president (played by Before Sunrise’s Julie Delpy). Jones is also credited on the series as an executive producer, in her first-ever collaboration with Netflix.

Now, ahead of the premiere of Hostage next month, the streaming giant has finally unveiled an official full trailer!

Earlier today, Netflix took to social media to release the full-length trailer, which can be viewed below.

Netflix’s logline for Hostage reads: “When the British prime minister’s husband is kidnapped and the visiting French president is blackmailed, the two political leaders both face unimaginable choices.”

It continues: “Forced into a fierce rivalry where their political futures, and lives, might hang in the balance, can they work together to uncover the plot that threatens them both?”

In the trailer, the Prime Minister’s husband is heard pleading in a hostage video: “Abigail, you need to resign as Prime Minister by tomorrow.”

Jones’ character then addresses the terrorists as she states: “I will not be threatened, and anyone who thinks that I would has badly underestimated me.”

Following the trailer’s release, many viewers have since been taking to Instagram to express their thoughts so far.

“Everything with Suranne Jones in it is an automatic yes for me,” one fan commented.

“Can’t wait for this!” another praised.

“I just know this is gonna be phenomenal with Suranne Jones!” a third viewer replied.

Alongside Suranne Jones and Julie Delpy, the cast will also feature Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’s Corey Mylchreest, Conclave’s Lucian Msamati, Braveheart’s James Cosmo, 24: Legacy’s Ashley Thomas, Say Nothing’s Martin McCann and Anatomy of a Fall’s Jehnny Beth.

All five episodes of Hostage will premiere on Netflix on August 21.